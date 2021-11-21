CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » NM goes up against…

NM goes up against Western New Mexico

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western New Mexico vs. New Mexico (3-1)

The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos will be taking on the Mustangs of Division II Western New Mexico. New Mexico is coming off an 81-78 win at home against Montana State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jaelen House has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals this year for New Mexico. Jamal Mashburn Jr. has complemented House with 18.3 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAELEN: House has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico went 2-0 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lobos offense scored 72 points per contest in those two games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up