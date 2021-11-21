NM goes up against Western New Mexico

Western New Mexico vs. New Mexico (3-1) The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The New…

Western New Mexico vs. New Mexico (3-1)

The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos will be taking on the Mustangs of Division II Western New Mexico. New Mexico is coming off an 81-78 win at home against Montana State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jaelen House has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals this year for New Mexico. Jamal Mashburn Jr. has complemented House with 18.3 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAELEN: House has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico went 2-0 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lobos offense scored 72 points per contest in those two games.

