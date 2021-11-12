CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
NJIT squares up against Lehigh

NJIT squares up against Lehigh

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

NJIT (0-1) vs. Lehigh (0-1)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Lehigh look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 1-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those two games, the Highlanders gave up 69 points per game while scoring 70.5 per contest.

