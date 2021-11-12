NJIT squares up against Lehigh

NJIT (0-1) vs. Lehigh (0-1) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Lehigh look to…

NJIT (0-1) vs. Lehigh (0-1)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Lehigh look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 1-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those two games, the Highlanders gave up 69 points per game while scoring 70.5 per contest.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.