Nixon leads No. 23 Texas A&M women past Northwestern 77-68

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 11:06 PM

ST. THOMAS (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit all six of her 3-point tries and scored 25 points as No. 23 Texas A&M built a third-quarter lead and held off Northwestern 77-68 on the final day of the Paradise Jam on Saturday.

Destiny Pitts added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-0), while Kayla Wells scored 15. Sahara Jones pitched in with 10 points and six boards off the bench.

The Aggies pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie with a 29-19 third-quarter run. Pitts had nine points and Nixon hit three 3s in the pivotal quarter.

Veronica Burton had 18 points and four steals to pace the Wildcats (4-3). Freshman reserve Melannie Daley contributed 15 points, four rebounds and three steals. Jillian Brown scored 13.

The Aggies extended their program-record win streak against nonconference opponents to 23 with the victory. Texas A&M trailed South Dakota 30-21 at halftime in its previous tournament game before outscoring the Coyotes 24-2 in the third quarter.

