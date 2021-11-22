THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Nembhard lifts Creighton past Southern Illinois at buzzer

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 10:09 PM

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — made a layup as time expired to lift Creighton to a 66-64 win over Southern Illinois in the third-place game at the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.

After Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask made a jumper to the tie the game with 8 seconds remaining, Creighton called timeout. The Bluejays then inbounded to Nembhard, who drove the length of the court and hit a contested layup over J.D. Muila.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and five blocks to lead the Bluejays.

Ryan Hawkins had 13 points for Creighton (5-1). Nembhard finished with 12 points.

Lance Jones had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis (2-3). Domask added 14 points. Kyler Filewich had 10 points.

