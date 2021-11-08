CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Nebraska begins 2021-22 campaign against W. Illinois

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Western Illinois (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Western Illinois went 7-15 last year, while Nebraska ended up 7-20.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois went 1-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Leathernecks gave up 81.8 points per game while scoring 71.5 per matchup. Nebraska went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 76.8 points and giving up 70.5 per game in the process.

