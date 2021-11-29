NDSU visits Creighton

North Dakota State (4-2) vs. Creighton (6-1) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Dakota State (4-2) vs. Creighton (6-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Creighton both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories this past Saturday. Creighton earned a 70-65 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, while North Dakota State won 90-73 over Idaho.

TEAM LEADERS: Rocky Kreuser is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Bison. Grant Nelson is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ryan Nembhard, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 assists.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Creighton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bluejays have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bison. Creighton has an assist on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three outings while North Dakota State has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 64.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.