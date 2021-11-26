NDSU faces Idaho

Idaho (1-5) vs. North Dakota State (3-2) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

Idaho (1-5) vs. North Dakota State (3-2)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Idaho in a non-conference matchup. North Dakota State knocked off Tarleton St. by one point at home on Monday, while Idaho fell 67-63 to Cal Poly on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Vandals, Trevante Anderson has averaged 13.8 points while Mikey Dixon has put up 12.8 points.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bison have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Vandals. North Dakota State has an assist on 34 of 53 field goals (64.2 percent) across its past three outings while Idaho has assists on 28 of 50 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Vandals have averaged 26.5 free throws per game.

