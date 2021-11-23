THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Home » College Basketball » ND, Chaminade meet in…

ND, Chaminade meet in Maui Invitational

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chaminade vs. Notre Dame (2-1)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chaminade is ready to take on Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational. Notre Dame lost 62-59 to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game, while Chaminade came up short in a 73-49 game against Oregon in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Paul Atkinson has averaged 16 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Notre Dame. Complementing Atkinson is Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds per game.ROBUST RAAZHEL: Raazhel Watkins has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame went 3-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Fighting Irish put up 76 points per matchup across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up