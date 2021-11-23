ND, Chaminade meet in Maui Invitational

Chaminade vs. Notre Dame (2-1) Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chaminade…

Chaminade vs. Notre Dame (2-1)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chaminade is ready to take on Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational. Notre Dame lost 62-59 to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game, while Chaminade came up short in a 73-49 game against Oregon in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Paul Atkinson has averaged 16 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Notre Dame. Complementing Atkinson is Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds per game.ROBUST RAAZHEL: Raazhel Watkins has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame went 3-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Fighting Irish put up 76 points per matchup across those six games.

