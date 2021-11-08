CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
NC State gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Bucknell

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Bucknell (0-0) vs. North Carolina State (0-0)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Bucknell Bison. Bucknell went 5-7 last year, while North Carolina State ended up 14-11.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 77.9 points and giving up 61 per game in the process.

