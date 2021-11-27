NC A&T, St. Francis meet in Emerald Coast Classic

St. Francis (NY) (0-5) vs. NC A&T (1-6) Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida;…

St. Francis (NY) (0-5) vs. NC A&T (1-6)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) is set to face off against NC A&T in the Emerald Coast Classic . NC A&T lost 77-75 to Samford in its most recent game, while St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 71-59 game against McNeese State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, David Beatty and Tyler Maye have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Cubbage has connected on 6.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. NC A&T has an assist on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) across its past three contests while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has scored 63.8 points while allowing 78.6 points over its last five games. NC A&T has averaged 66.8 points while giving up 73.6 over its last five.

