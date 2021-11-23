N. Arizona squares off against CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (2-2) vs. Northern Arizona (3-3) Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal State Fullerton (2-2) vs. Northern Arizona (3-3)

Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton plays Northern Arizona in a non-conference matchup. Cal State Fullerton won 57-55 at San Diego on Friday, while Northern Arizona fell to Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, 82-80.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Damari Milstead and Tray Maddox Jr. have combined to score 53 percent of all Titans points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jalen Cone has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. Cone has accounted for 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Northern Arizona has 50 assists on 81 field goals (61.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 28 of 73 field goals (38.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is ranked first among Big West teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.8 percent. The Titans have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

