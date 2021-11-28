MVSU goes up against Vandy

Mississippi Valley State (0-3) vs. Vanderbilt (4-1) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State (0-3) vs. Vanderbilt (4-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Mississippi Valley State in an early season matchup. Mississippi Valley State came up short in a 73-58 game at Mississippi on Friday. Vanderbilt is coming off a 68-52 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Delta Devils are led by Caleb Hunter and Robert Carpenter. Hunter is averaging 14 points and four rebounds while Carpenter is accounting for 14.7 points per game. The Commodores have been led by juniors Jordan Wright and Scotty Pippen Jr.. Wright has averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while Pippen has put up 15.4 points, four rebounds and two steals per game.CLUTCH CALEB: Hunter has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has scored 61.7 points per game and allowed 95.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has attempted more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Delta Devils have averaged 21.3 free throws per game.

