Mushila scores 16 to lift Texas A&M-CC over IUPUI 65-59

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 9:15 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 16 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 65-59 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

De’Lazarus Keys had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-1).

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (0-4). Nathan McClure added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Kj Pruitt had seven rebounds.

