Murray State battles Campbellsville

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Campbellsville vs. Murray State (5-1)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Campbellsville. Murray State is coming off a 74-62 win in Naples over James Madison in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Tevin Brown has averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Racers, while KJ Williams has recorded 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.BROWN BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, Murray State’s Tevin Brown has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 1-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Racers scored 67.7 points per matchup in those three contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

