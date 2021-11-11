CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Mount St. Mary's beats…

Mount St. Mary’s beats Washington College 117-62

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 20 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Washington College 117-62 on Thursday night.

Benjamin made 6 of 9 3-pointers and had seven assists.

Malik Jefferson had 16 points for Mount St. Mary’s (1-1). Nana Opoku added 14 points. Jaylin Gibson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Dilyn Becker had 11 points for the Shoremen. Tray Wright and Jason Zielinski added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up