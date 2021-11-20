CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Mount St. Mary’s beats Robert Morris 74-70 in OT

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:25 AM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nana Opoku recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 74-70 overtime win over Robert Morris on Friday night.

Jalen Benjamin had 19 points for Mount St. Mary’s (2-3). Mezie Offurum added 18 points. Malik Jefferson had 14 rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 18 points for the Colonials (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Kahliel Spear added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Green III had 11 points.

Deandre Thomas hit a 3-pointer for Mount St. Mary’s with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to make it 63-all and force overtime.

