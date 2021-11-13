CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Mosley carries Missouri St. past Alabama St. 78-60

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:23 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had a career-high 31 points as Missouri State topped Alabama State 78-60 on Saturday night.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points for Missouri State (1-1). Gaige Prim added 11 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds.

Gerald Liddell had 14 points for the Hornets (0-3). Kenny Strawbridge added 12 points. Jordan O’Neal had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

