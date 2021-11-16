CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Morse leads James Madison over E. Kentucky 79-78

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:01 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Vado Morse had 20 points and Charles Falden beat the final buzzer with the go-ahead bucket as James Madison edged past Eastern Kentucky 79-78 on Tuesday night.

Falden, who scored 10 points, grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer and his put-back was good to give the Dukes the victory. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (3-0). Takal Molson had seven rebounds.

Jalen Hodge, the Dukes’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, did not start and scored two points.

Jannson Williams had 21 points and three blocks for the Colonels (3-1). Curt Lewis added 15 points. Devontae Blanton had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Moreno, who led the Colonels in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6). He scored three points.

