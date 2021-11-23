THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Moorman scores 14 to lead UC Riverside past UTEP 52-40

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 12:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — JP Moorman II had 14 points as UC Riverside topped UTEP 52-40 on Monday night.

Zyon Pullin and Dominick Pickett both pitched in with 11 points for the Highlanders (4-2).

Jamal Bieniemy had 11 points to lead the Miners (3-2).

