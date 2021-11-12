Montana State goes for first win vs Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain vs. Montana State (0-1) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State…

Rocky Mountain vs. Montana State (0-1)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats are set to battle the Battlin’ Bears of NAIA program Rocky Mountain. Montana State lost 94-90 in overtime on the road to Colorado in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bobcats scored 68.5 points per contest in those four contests.

___

___

