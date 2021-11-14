Montana looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

Montana (1-1) vs. North Dakota (0-1) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana (1-1) vs. North Dakota (0-1)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over North Dakota. Montana has won by an average of 11 points in its last nine wins over the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 74-69 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Bannan has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Grizzlies gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring 60.5 per contest. North Dakota went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 62.7 points and giving up 77.7 per game in the process.

