Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 10:50 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night.

James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a 63-61 lead with 29 seconds left to play. Morse and Molson both sank two free throws in the final 12 seconds to preserve the win. Alonzo Sule pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds for James Madison (4-0).

Davonte Gaines led the Patriots (4-1) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Xavier Johnson added 14 points.

