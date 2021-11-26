Miss. St., Richmond meet in Bahamas

Richmond (3-3) vs. Mississippi State (4-1) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond (3-3) vs. Mississippi State (4-1)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Mississippi State will take the floor in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Mississippi State lost 72-58 to Louisville in its most recent game, while Richmond came up short in an 86-80 game against Maryland in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The do-everything Iverson Molinar has averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore has complemented Molinar and is producing 12.8 points and three steals per game. The Spiders have been led by Grant Golden, who is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Molinar has accounted for 42 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) across its past three contests while Richmond has assists on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Mississippi State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.8 percent, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. Richmond has allowed opponents to shoot 46.1 percent through six games (ranking the Spiders 289th).

