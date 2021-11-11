CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Minnesota, WKU meet in Asheville

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Western Kentucky (1-0) vs. Minnesota (1-0)

, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Minnesota will take the floor in a postseason game in Asheville. Minnesota earned a 71-56 win over Kansas City in its most recent game, while Western Kentucky won 79-74 against Alabama State in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Western Kentucky went 8-3 against teams outside its conference, while Minnesota went 7-0 in such games.

