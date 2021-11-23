Minnesota puts streak on line vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-0) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its fifth straight…

Jacksonville (2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Jacksonville. Jacksonville fell 63-54 at Central Florida last week. Minnesota is coming off a 78-49 home win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville’s Jordan Davis, Osayi Osifo and Bryce Workman have combined to account for 48 percent of all Dolphins scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Jacksonville has held opposing teams to 53.3 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.