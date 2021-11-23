THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Minnesota puts streak on line vs Jacksonville

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Jacksonville (2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Jacksonville. Jacksonville fell 63-54 at Central Florida last week. Minnesota is coming off a 78-49 home win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville’s Jordan Davis, Osayi Osifo and Bryce Workman have combined to account for 48 percent of all Dolphins scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Jacksonville has held opposing teams to 53.3 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

