Millin leads Middle Tennessee over Bryan College 96-48

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:26 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Millin had 13 points as Middle Tennessee cruised to a 96-48 victory over Bryan College on Saturday.

Teafale Lenard Jr had 11 points for the Blue Raiders (6-1), who have won four straight at home. Christian Fussell added 11 points, while Isaiah Turner scored 10.

Michael Cody had 18 points for the Lions.

