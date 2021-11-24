THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Middle Tennessee tops Mercer 82-58

Middle Tennessee tops Mercer 82-58

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:23 PM

RIVIERA MAYA (AP) — Donovan Sims, Josh Jefferson and Eli Lawrence scored 13 points apiece as Middle Tennessee easily defeated Mercer 82-58 in the Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division on Wednesday.

DeAndre Dishman added 12 points for the Blue Raiders, and Justin Bufford chipped in 11.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 20 points for the Bears (2-4). Felipe Haase and James Glisson III added 10 points.

