CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Merrimack opens season against Emerson

Merrimack opens season against Emerson

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Emerson vs. Merrimack (0-0)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors will be taking on the Lions of Division II Emerson. Merrimack went 9-9 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up