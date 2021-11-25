Mercer goes up against Milligan

Milligan vs. Mercer (2-4) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to…

Milligan vs. Mercer (2-4)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA school Milligan. Mercer lost 82-58 to Middle Tennessee in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mercer’s Felipe Haase, Neftali Alvarez and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 68 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alvarez has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-1 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears scored 81.6 points per matchup in those five contests.

