CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Mercer goes for first…

Mercer goes for first win vs Life University

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Life University vs. Mercer (0-2)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Running Eagles of NAIA program Life University. Mercer lost 88-85 in overtime on the road against Winthrop in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Felipe Haase has averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals this year for Mercer. Neftali Alvarez has paired with Haase with 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and six assists per game.FEATHERY FELIPE: Through two games, Mercer’s Felipe Haase has connected on 69.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears offense put up 81.6 points per matchup in those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up