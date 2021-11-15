Mercer goes for first win vs Life University

Life University vs. Mercer (0-2) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be…

Life University vs. Mercer (0-2)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Running Eagles of NAIA program Life University. Mercer lost 88-85 in overtime on the road against Winthrop in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Felipe Haase has averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals this year for Mercer. Neftali Alvarez has paired with Haase with 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and six assists per game.FEATHERY FELIPE: Through two games, Mercer’s Felipe Haase has connected on 69.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears offense put up 81.6 points per matchup in those five games.

