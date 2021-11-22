THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » MEN'S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (30) 4-0 797 1
2. UCLA (2) 4-0 751 2
3. Kansas 3-0 725 3
4. Purdue 5-0 691 7
5. Baylor 4-0 635 8
6. Duke 5-0 624 9
7. Villanova 3-2 546 4
8. Texas 3-1 479 5
9. Alabama 4-0 472 13
10. Memphis 4-0 441 16
11. Houston 3-0 431 14
12. Arkansas 3-0 357 15
13. Michigan 3-2 356 6
14. Kentucky 3-1 356 11
15. Illinois 2-1 321 10
16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 261 24
17. Tennessee 3-1 226 17
18. Brigham Young 4-0 205 NR
19. Arizona 5-0 204 NR
20. Seton Hall 3-0 187 NR
21. Connecticut 4-0 183 23
22. Auburn 3-0 174 22
23. Oregon 2-1 168 12
24. Florida 3-0 162 NR
25. Southern California 3-0 92 NR Dropped out: No. 9 Southern California (25-8); No. 12 Loyola-Chicago (26-5); No. 13 Iowa (22-9); No. 14 Creighton (22-9); No. 18 West Virginia (19-10); No. 19 Oklahoma State (21-9); No. 20 Oregon State (20-13); No. 22 Texas Tech (18-11); No. 23 Colorado (23-9); No. 25 Syracuse (18-10).

Dropped out: No. 17 Ohio State (3-1); No. 19 Florida State (3-1); No. 20 North Carolina (3-2); No. 21 Maryland (4-1); No. 25 Virginia (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (3-1) 83; Texas Tech (4-0) 68; Virginia Tech (5-0) 68; Michigan State (3-1) 50; North Carolina (3-2) 45; Xavier (4-0) 38; Indiana (4-0) 37; Florida State (3-1) 33; Maryland (4-1) 33; Iowa (4-0) 27; Marquette (5-1) 13; Loyola-Chicago (4-0) 12; LSU (4-0) 12; Colorado State (5-0) 11; Utah State (4-1) 10; West Virginia (4-1) 7; Drake (3-0) 3; Notre Dame (2-0) 3; San Francisco (5-0) 2; Central Florida (4-0) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up