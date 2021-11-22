THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Medley-Bacon lifts McNeese St. past Carver College 98-54

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 9:59 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 16 points to lead five McNeese State players in double figures as the Cowboys romped past Carver College 98-54 on Monday night.

Collin Warren added 14 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate chipped in 13, Harwin Francois scored 12 and Kellon Taylor had 11. Shumate also had eight rebounds, while Francois posted six rebounds.

Dyllon Scott had 16 points for the NCCAA-member Cougars. Bryson Scott added 12 points. Antwon Ferrell had 10 points.

