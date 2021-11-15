CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
McNeese State tops Champion Christian College 116-66

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:54 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon tied his career high with 20 points as McNeese State easily defeated Champion Christian College 116-66 on Monday night.

Myles Lewis had 18 points and seven rebounds for McNeese State (1-2). Zach Scott added 15 points. Christian Shumate had 13 points and six assists.

Ariyon Williams had 23 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malik Laurent had 14 points.

