McGhee scores 19 to lift Liberty over UMES 73-61

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 8:24 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points and six rebounds as Liberty got past Maryland Eastern Shore 73-61 on Saturday.

Keegan McDowell had 16 points for Liberty (3-3). Shiloh Robinson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Dom London had 16 points for the Hawks (2-4). Donchevell Nugent added 10 points. Zion Styles had 10 points.

