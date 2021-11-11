CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
McGee leads Morgan State past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 11:00 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Keith McGee scored a career-high 27 points as Morgan State rolled past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71 on Thursday night.

McGee shot 12 for 13 from the field and had eight steals.

Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (2-0). De’Torrion Ware had 17 points and six rebounds.

Stalin Oaks had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. Isiah Edmundson and Bryce Phillips added 11 points apiece.

___

___

