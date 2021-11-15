CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
McEwen scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Duquesne 63-59

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:53 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koby McEwen had 21 points as Weber State narrowly defeated Duquesne 63-59 on Monday night.

Dillon Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Weber State (2-0). Cody Carlson added 10 points. Jamison Overton had three blocks.

Jackie Johnson III had 27 points for the Dukes (1-2). Kevin Easley Jr. added 10 points. Tre Williams had nine rebounds.

Amir Spears, the Dukes’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored two points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

