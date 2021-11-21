CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » McCoy, Tynen lead Boston…

McCoy, Tynen lead Boston U. over N. Illinois 76-58

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 18 points to lead six Boston University players in double figures as the Terriers got past Northern Illinois 76-58 on Sunday in the Jacksonville, Classic.

Fletcher Tynen added 13 points for the Terriers (3-2). Walter Whyte chipped in 11, Jonas Harper scored 11 and Nevin Zink had 11.

Keshawn Williams had 13 points for the Huskies (1-3). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 12 points. Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up