CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Mashburn leads New Mexico…

Mashburn leads New Mexico past Montana State 81-78

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points as New Mexico narrowly beat Montana State 81-78 on Saturday.

Gethro Muscadin had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico (3-1). KJ Jenkins added 17 points. Javonte Johnson had seven rebounds.

Tyler Patterson had 16 points for the Bobcats (1-3). Jubrile Belo added 15 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up