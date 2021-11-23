THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Marshall tops Louisiana-Lafayette 93-79

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:51 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 19 points apiece and Anochili-Killen added 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Marshall got past Louisiana 93-79 on Tuesday night.

Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Mikel Beyers scored 13.

Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points. Jordan Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

