Marquette, SBU meet in Charleston Classic

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Marquette will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Marquette earned an 82-71 win over West Virginia in its most recent game, while Saint Bonaventure emerged with a 68-65 win against Clemson in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has relied heavily on its seniors. Through four games, Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Osun Osunniyi have collectively accounted for 87 percent of all Bonnies scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bonnies. Marquette has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

