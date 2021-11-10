CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Marin scores 20 as Southern Utah defeats Bethesda 116-74

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:52 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin had 20 points as Southern Utah rolled past Bethesda 116-74 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Tevian Jones had 18 points for Southern Utah . John Knight III added 16 points. Aanen Moody had 15 points. Harrison Butler tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with 6 points.

Mark Carter had 18 points for the Flames. Daniel Estes added 13 points. Bethesda is an NCCAA member located in Anaheim, Calif.

