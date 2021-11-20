CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Marfo leads Quinnipiac past Central Connecticut 76-65

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 4:22 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 14 rebounds to carry Quinnipiac to a 76-65 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Tymu Chenery had 17 points and eight rebounds for Quinnipiac (3-1). Savion Lewis added 13 points. Tyrese Williams had 12 points.

Stephane Ayangma had 13 points for the Blue Devils (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Trenton McLaughlin added 11 points. Andre Snoddy had seven rebounds.

