Manhattan faces Liberty

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Liberty (1-2) vs. Manhattan (3-1)

HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Liberty in an early season matchup. Liberty fell 54-50 to Iona in its last outing. Manhattan is coming off a 55-51 win over North Alabama in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Blake Preston and Keegan McDowell have collectively scored 52 percent of all Flames points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jose Perez has accounted for 48 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 11 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 50.7 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

