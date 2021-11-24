THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Maddox Jr. leads Cal State Fullerton past N. Arizona 73-56

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 10:48 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. registered 14 points as Cal State Fullerton got past Northern Arizona 73-56 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Anosike had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Vincent Lee had 11 points.

Jalen Cone had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (3-4). Spencer Roberts added 11 points.

