Longwood visits ODU

Longwood (4-2) vs. Old Dominion (2-4)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and Old Dominion look to bounce back from losses. Longwood fell short in a 64-53 game at home to Western Carolina in its last outing. Old Dominion lost 71-63 to Penn in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Kalu Ezikpe has put up 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Monarchs. Jaylin Hunter has paired with Ezikpe and is accounting for 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game. The Lancers are led by Isaiah Wilkins, who is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wilkins has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Longwood’s Nate Lliteras has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 6 for 23 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Monarchs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Lancers. Old Dominion has an assist on 28 of 55 field goals (50.9 percent) across its previous three games while Longwood has assists on 38 of 91 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big South teams. The Lancers have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

