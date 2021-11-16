CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
LMU faces Little Rock

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Arkansas-Little Rock (3-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (1-1)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock and Loyola Marymount both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of home victories this past weekend. Loyola Marymount earned a 74-67 win over Arizona Christian on Saturday, while Arkansas-Little Rock won easily 91-60 over Arkansas Baptist on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola Marymount’s Joe Quintana, Eli Scott and Cam Shelton have combined to account for 55 percent of all Lions points this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Quintana has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Loyola Marymount’s Keli Leaupepe has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 30.8 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas-Little Rock defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Trojans 10th among Division I teams. Loyola Marymount has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 310th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

