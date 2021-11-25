Little Rock visits Tulsa

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2) vs. Tulsa (3-2) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa goes up…

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2) vs. Tulsa (3-2)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa goes up against Arkansas-Little Rock in a non-conference matchup. Arkansas-Little Rock got past Northern Illinois by seven on Monday. Tulsa lost 72-58 to Utah on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have combined to score 47 percent of all Golden Hurricane points this season.JUMPING FOR JERIAH: Horne has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Tulsa’s Sam Griffin has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 13 of 36 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 28 of 74 field goals (37.8 percent) across its past three games while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 40 of 63 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Arkansas-Little Rock’s offense has turned the ball over 13.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 17.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.