Lilly Jr. scores 24 to lead Brown over Quinnipiac 72-61

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 9:32 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 24 points as Brown topped Quinnipiac 72-61 on Sunday.

David Mitchell had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Brown (5-4). Jaylan Gainey added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tamenang Choh had seven rebounds.

Jacob Rigoni had 15 points for the Bobcats (3-3). Kevin Marfo added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Matt Balanc, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bobcats, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

