Lee scores 23 to lead Davidson past Robert Morris 88-70

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:21 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee tossed in 23 points to propel Davidson past Robert Morris 88-70 on Saturday.

Michael Jones had 15 points for the Wildcats (4-2). Desmond Watson scored 11 points, while Luka Brajkovic pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the winless Colonials (0-5). Jaron Williams added 13 points and Kam Farris scored 11.

