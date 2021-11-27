HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Vermont 54-51

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 9:30 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kobe Langley scored 19 points off the bench and helped lift UNC Greensboro to a 54-51 win over Vermont on Saturday.

De’Monte Buckingham scored 12 points with eight rebounds for UNC Greensboro (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Ryan Davis scored 17 points for the Catamounts (5-3). Finn Sullivan scored 12 and Isaiah Powell grabbed seven rebounds.

Ben Shungu, the Catamounts’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14.0 points per game, finished 1-for-9 shooting.

